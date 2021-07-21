Six PEW personnel suspended

TIRUVARUR

21 July 2021 17:20 IST

Six police personnel attached to Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Tiruvarur district, have been placed under suspension for failing to initiate legal proceedings against two persons found smuggling liquor.

According to sources, the police personnel intercepted two persons travelling on a motorcycle near Kachanam in Alivalam police station limits on July 2 and found them carrying liquor bottles brought from Puducherry. But they were allegedly let off by the team headed by Inspector K. Gnanasumathi.

On receiving a the tip-off, Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The inquiry proceedings confirmed that the PEW team comprising Ms. Gnanasumathi, Sub-Inspector Varalakshmi, Head Constables Shanmugasundaram and Raja and Grade-I Constables Bharathidasan and Vimala let off the smugglers. The suspension order was served to them on Tuesday.