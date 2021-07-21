Tiruchirapalli

Six PEW personnel suspended

Six police personnel attached to Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Tiruvarur district, have been placed under suspension for failing to initiate legal proceedings against two persons found smuggling liquor.

According to sources, the police personnel intercepted two persons travelling on a motorcycle near Kachanam in Alivalam police station limits on July 2 and found them carrying liquor bottles brought from Puducherry. But they were allegedly let off by the team headed by Inspector K. Gnanasumathi.

On receiving a the tip-off, Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The inquiry proceedings confirmed that the PEW team comprising Ms. Gnanasumathi, Sub-Inspector Varalakshmi, Head Constables Shanmugasundaram and Raja and Grade-I Constables Bharathidasan and Vimala let off the smugglers. The suspension order was served to them on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 5:21:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/six-pew-personnel-suspended/article35445176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY