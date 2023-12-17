GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six persons arrested on charge of ganja peddling

December 17, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday arrested, in two cases, six persons who were associates of ganja smugglers. Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar formed special teams to nab ganja peddlers. Accordingly, a police team on Sunday arrested Karuva alias Ramachandran, Aroon Naveen Kumar and Sathiya alias Sakthivel in Tiruverumbur police station limits on charges of possessing ganja. The special team also arrested Saravanakumar, Ramesh and Parattai Saravanan, for possessing 2 kg of ganja in Thuvakudi police station limits. The police said they were associates of some of the known rowdies in the district.

