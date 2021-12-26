Six peafowls found dead near Thuraiyur

Tiruchi

26 December 2021 20:53 IST

Six peafowls were found dead at Maradi village near Thuraiyur on Sunday.

According to sources, the feathers of the birds were found scattered on the river banks of Ayyar. The birds were said to be two to three years of age.

On information, forest personnel of Thuraiyur range rushed to the spot and conducted enquiry with the locals. A veterinary team was also pressed into service to study the cause of death. After post mortem, the dead birds were buried in a nearby place.

A number of similar incidents had occurred over the last six months in the hilly areas of Manapparai and Thuvarankurichi.

It was said that the birds were poisoned by farmers, whose standing crops were affected by the peacocks.

A senior official of the Forest Department said that the issue were being closely followed. Action would be taken against those responsible for the death.