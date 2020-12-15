Six peacocks and a peahen found dead near Manapparai in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

15 December 2020 12:58 IST

The Forest Department had begun a probe to find out if the birds were poisoned

Six peacocks and a peahen were found dead on a plot of patta land in Vengaikurichi village near Manapparai in Tiruchi on Monday, prompting the Forest Department to launch a probe.

Local residents noticed the carcass of six birds and another bird battling for life at the spot, which died moments later. Village residents immediately alerted the Forest Department and a team of officials visited the spot and conducted enquiries.

Advertising

Advertising

A Forest Department official said the dead birds were brought to the Forest Range Office at Manapparai where a veterinarian conducted post-mortems on them. Samples lifted from the carcasses would be sent to the Advanced Institute For Wildlife Conservation at Vandalur near Chennai for examination.

The official said a case has been registered under Section 9 of the The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and an investigation has begun. The probe would try to find out whether the birds were poisoned or if they had consumed pesticides sprayed in the nearby farm lands and died.