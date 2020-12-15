Six peacocks and a peahen found dead near Manapparai in Tiruchi

Six peacocks and a peahen were found dead on a plot of patta land in Vengaikurichi village near Manapparai in Tiruchi on Monday, prompting the Forest Department to launch a probe.
Local residents noticed the carcass of six birds and another bird battling for life at the spot, which died moments later. Village residents immediately alerted the Forest Department and a team of officials visited the spot and conducted enquiries.
A Forest Department official said the dead birds were brought to the Forest Range Office at Manapparai where a veterinarian conducted post-mortems on them. Samples lifted from the carcasses would be sent to the Advanced Institute For Wildlife Conservation at Vandalur near Chennai for examination.
The official said a case has been registered under Section 9 of the The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and an investigation has begun. The probe would try to find out whether the birds were poisoned or if they had consumed pesticides sprayed in the nearby farm lands and died.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath