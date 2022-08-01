Tiruchirapalli

Six ‘padayatris’ injured as speeding vehicle knocks them down in Tiruchi

Rajaram R 5999 TIRUCHI August 01, 2022 21:07 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:07 IST

Six persons, including four women, who were on a padayatra to Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi were injured after a speeding vehicle knocked them down on Pudukottai-Tiruchi national highway close to the airport and sped away early on Sunday. 

Police sources said the accident occurred at 12.13 a.m. when a group of devotees, all hailing from different villages in Pudukottai district, were proceeding to the temple by foot.  A speeding car knocked them down from behind near a temple adjoining the highway and sped away. Acting on an alert from other devotees, the injured persons were immediately rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here in ambulances. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Traffic Investigation (South) Unit personnel went to the spot and conducted enquiry. Police sifted video clips generated from the surveillance camera installed near the roadside temple to ascertain the type of vehicle that caused the accident. Sources confirmed that the padayatris were knocked down by a car, but the registration number was not immediately known.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Efforts were on to sift the video images generated from the surveillance cameras installed near the airport entrance side. Police gave the names of the injured persons as R. Pradha, 35, K. Kamakshi, 40, N. Saravanan,,43, A. Amaravathy,,36, K. Chandran,,50, and M. Geetha,,28.

Traffic South Investigation unit has registered a case and is probing the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...