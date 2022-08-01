Six ‘padayatris’ injured as speeding vehicle knocks them down in Tiruchi

Six persons, including four women, who were on a padayatra to Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi were injured after a speeding vehicle knocked them down on Pudukottai-Tiruchi national highway close to the airport and sped away early on Sunday.

Police sources said the accident occurred at 12.13 a.m. when a group of devotees, all hailing from different villages in Pudukottai district, were proceeding to the temple by foot. A speeding car knocked them down from behind near a temple adjoining the highway and sped away. Acting on an alert from other devotees, the injured persons were immediately rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here in ambulances.

Traffic Investigation (South) Unit personnel went to the spot and conducted enquiry. Police sifted video clips generated from the surveillance camera installed near the roadside temple to ascertain the type of vehicle that caused the accident. Sources confirmed that the padayatris were knocked down by a car, but the registration number was not immediately known.

Efforts were on to sift the video images generated from the surveillance cameras installed near the airport entrance side. Police gave the names of the injured persons as R. Pradha, 35, K. Kamakshi, 40, N. Saravanan,,43, A. Amaravathy,,36, K. Chandran,,50, and M. Geetha,,28.

Traffic South Investigation unit has registered a case and is probing the incident.