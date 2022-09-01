Six new ponds coming up under Amrit Sarovar scheme in Perambalur district

R Rajaram PERAMBALUR
September 01, 2022 19:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Six new ponds were being created in the district under the Amrit Sarovar Scheme at an estimated cost of ₹34.58 lakh. Nearly 70% of the works for creation of new ponds had been completed. The new waterbodies were coming up in Alathur, Perambalur and Veppanthattai blocks. 

The ponds were being created to store rainwater which would in turn augment groundwater table thereby helping farmers in agricultural activity besides preventing drinking water shortage. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya inspected the pace of a couple of ongoing works being executed under the Amrit Sarovar Scheme in Alathur block recently, an official release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app