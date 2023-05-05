ADVERTISEMENT

Six new COVID-19 cases reported in central region

May 05, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Tiruchi and Karur reported two fresh cases each, while Ariyalur and Nagapattinam districts had one case each. There were no fresh cases in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai districts. The total number of active cases in the region stood at 145 as on Thursday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 43 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Ariyalur had 24 active cases, Karur 19, Nagapattinam 17, Thanjavur 15, Tiruvarur 14, Mayiladuthurai seven, and Pudukottai had six active cases.

