Six new COVID-19 cases in central region

May 06, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Karur reported two fresh cases, while Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts had one case each. There were no fresh cases in Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. The total number of active cases in the region stood at 122 as on Friday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 33 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Ariyalur had 20 active cases, Karur 18, Tiruvarur 14, Nagapattinam 13, Thanjavur 11, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai six each, and Perambalur had one active case.