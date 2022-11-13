Six new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at three each in Tiruchi and Thanjavur. There were no new cases in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Karur, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Out of 56 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with 17 patients being under treatment, including home treatment as on Sunday. Ariyalur and Thanjavur has eight cases, Perambalur six, Nagapattinam five, Tiruvarur four, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai three, and Karur two.