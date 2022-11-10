Six new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of new cases stood at three in Tiruchi and one each in Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Perambalur. There were no new cases in Ariyalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Out of 59 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with 17 patients being under treatment. Nagapattinam had eight cases, Ariyalur, Thanjavur and Perambalur six, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur five, Karur four and Mayiladuthurai two.