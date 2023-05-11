May 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported two new cases while Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Karur and Mayiladuthurai districts had one case each. There were no new cases in Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

Out of the 37 active cases in the region, Tiruchi had 11, Karur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai had six each, Ariyalur and Perambalur had one active case.

