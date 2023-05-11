HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six new COVID-19 cases in central districts

May 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported two new cases while Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Karur and Mayiladuthurai districts had one case each. There were no new cases in Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

Out of the 37 active cases in the region, Tiruchi had 11, Karur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai had six each, Ariyalur and Perambalur had one active case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.