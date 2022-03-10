Six new cases in delta region

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central region on Thursday, as per data provided by the State Health Department. There were no new cases in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Tiruvarur.

No deaths were recorded in the region on Thursday.

Three persons tested positive in Tiruchi, while two new infections were reported in Thanjavur. One fresh case was reported in Pudukottai district.