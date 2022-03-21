Six new cases in central region

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday in the central region. Thanjavur recorded four new infections, while Tiruchi had two fresh cases.

No fresh case was recorded in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities reported on Monday.

Thanjavur had the most active cases in the region with 20 persons undergoing treatment, including those under home treatment. Tiruchi district had seven active cases; Nagapattinam had three. Pudukottai and Tiruvarur had two active cases each.

There were no active cases in the remaining districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur.