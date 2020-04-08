Six more test positive

Six patients tested positive for COVID-19 at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive patients in the city to 36.

The patients, all men, had taken part in the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi last month.

“With the latest results, one round of testing has been completed for the Dehi returnees under observation,” hospital sources said.

A total of 40 patients, including four other positive patients hailing from Karur and Erode, Ariyalur and Perambalur, were undergoing treatment at MGMGH.

Swabs of 10 patients was examined and six tested positive. The other four were negative. Along with them, six patients who were admitted to the isolation ward on Tuesday night were being kept under observation. The testing for the newly admitted patients was under process.

Sixty -nine patients, who tested negative earlier this week, were being monitored under institutional quarantine at Jamal Mohammed College.

“All patients are stable and are responding well. There is no need for panic,” R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH said.

Of the 3,045 people, who were kept under home quarantine, 2,010 had completed the 28-day period and would removed from quarantine after a through check-up.