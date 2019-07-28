Uyyakondan riverfront project moves at a snail’s pace

Six months have passed since the start of work on the Uyyakondan riverfront development project. But, no notable headway has been made.

It is one of the important projects being undertaken under the Smart City Initiative by the Tiruchi Corporation.

A sum of ₹17.56 crore has been allotted for the project. After completing the tender process, the corporation awarded the project to a company and construction work began in the second week of January. The project is supposed to be completed within two years from the date of awarding the contract.

As per the plan, it has been proposed to provide various amenities on the 2.6 km out of the 8.7 km length of the Uyyakondam canal within the city limits from Kuzhumayi Amman Temple to MGR statue.

Improving road, formation of pathway, construction of retaining wall, establishment of parks and provision of street lights were among the various amenities to be provided.

Establishing bio-fencing for 2.6 km distance to prevent people from littering the river, setting up of three public parks, provision of 430 stone benches at different locations and creation of walkways for jogging and walking had also been included in the project plan. There was also a plan to set up an amphitheatre and on open gym on the left bank of the canal.

But, there has been no progress in the work except for the half a feet height concrete wall structure that has been built along the left bank of the canal for 2.6 km. This was built in May but it has now been found damaged. With numerous school vehicles plying on the road, the wall had shrunk the carriage space. Initially, the drivers found it difficult to give way for upcoming vehicles but with the vehicles damaging the wall, now there is enough space. In some places on the stretch, the wall has been broken down to the ground level.

Though the contractor has brought more than 50 workers from north and north-east India and makeshift tents have been erected for them, no concrete work is seen going on.

Corporation officials say that preparatory works for various components have been taken up. Steps would be taken to expedite these works, they add.