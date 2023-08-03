ADVERTISEMENT

Six-month basic training for Jail Warder recruits gets underway at Tiruchi

August 03, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A six-month basic training for 138 newly recruited Grade - II Prison Warder, including eight women, got underway at Tiruchi on Wednesday. 

The Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services Amaraesh Pujari inaugurated the basic training for the recruits at the Jail Warders Training School situated near the Central Prison at Tiruchi. 

DGP Amaresh Pujari handed over the training manual to the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Tiruchi Range K. Jayabharathi on the occasion.  The Jail Warder recruits would undergo training in parade, handling of weapons, yoga, first aid, Human Rights, Prisoners Information System, Visitors Management System among others.  DGP Amaresh Pujari gave away certificates to 17 convicts who were trained in basic computer operations, a press release said. 

