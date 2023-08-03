HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six-month basic training for Jail Warder recruits gets underway at Tiruchi

August 03, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A six-month basic training for 138 newly recruited Grade - II Prison Warder, including eight women, got underway at Tiruchi on Wednesday. 

The Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services Amaraesh Pujari inaugurated the basic training for the recruits at the Jail Warders Training School situated near the Central Prison at Tiruchi. 

DGP Amaresh Pujari handed over the training manual to the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Tiruchi Range K. Jayabharathi on the occasion.  The Jail Warder recruits would undergo training in parade, handling of weapons, yoga, first aid, Human Rights, Prisoners Information System, Visitors Management System among others.  DGP Amaresh Pujari gave away certificates to 17 convicts who were trained in basic computer operations, a press release said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.