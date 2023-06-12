ADVERTISEMENT

Six juveniles held on sexual assault charge

June 12, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Sunday arrested six juveniles on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the police, the six boys aged between 14 and 16 were allegedly involved in sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl while playing. After a few days, a 20-year-old man identified as Arumugam video recorded the statements of the minor boys and threatened to circulate them among his friends.

Based on the complaint from the parents of the victim, the All Women Police Station in Golden Rock registered a case under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the juveniles. They were arrested and placed in the observation home for children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the police arrested Arumugam under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and remanded him in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison, police sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US