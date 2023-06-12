Six juveniles held on sexual assault charge

June 12, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police on Sunday arrested six juveniles on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the police, the six boys aged between 14 and 16 were allegedly involved in sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl while playing. After a few days, a 20-year-old man identified as Arumugam video recorded the statements of the minor boys and threatened to circulate them among his friends.

Based on the complaint from the parents of the victim, the All Women Police Station in Golden Rock registered a case under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the juveniles. They were arrested and placed in the observation home for children.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Arumugam under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and remanded him in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison, police sources added.