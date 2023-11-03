Six injured in multiple collisions on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway

November 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Traffic on the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway was disrupted for about two hours on Friday morning following multiple collisions involving five omnibuses and a lorry, one after the other, on the bridge across the Koraiyar near Settiyapatti in Tiruchi. Six persons were injured in the accidents.

According to sources, the first accident occurred around 3 a.m. on Friday when an omnibus going from Chennai to Sayalgudi in Ramanathapuram district rammed the median on the bridge after the driver lost control while attempting to overtake a truck.

After the passengers of the bus disembarked, another bus collided with it from behind. Three more buses and a truck that followed the bus rammed one another causing a traffic pile up on the National Highway for about two hours.

Four passengers and two bus drivers were injured in the accidents. They were admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Poor visibility because of heavy rain early in the morning was said to be the cause of the accident. The Tiruchi City Police have registered a case.