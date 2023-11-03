HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six injured in multiple collisions on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway

Poor visibility following heavy rain in the small hours of Friday said to be the cause of the accident; it all started when a private bus rammed the median on a bridge while overtaking a truck

November 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic on the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway was disrupted for about two hours on Friday morning following multiple collisions involving five omnibuses and a lorry, one after the other, on the bridge across the Koraiyar near Settiyapatti in Tiruchi. Six persons were injured in the accidents.

According to sources, the first accident occurred around 3 a.m. on Friday when an omnibus going from Chennai to Sayalgudi in Ramanathapuram district rammed the median on the bridge after the driver lost control while attempting to overtake a truck.

After the passengers of the bus disembarked, another bus collided with it from behind. Three more buses and a truck that followed the bus rammed one another causing a traffic pile up on the National Highway for about two hours.

Four passengers and two bus drivers were injured in the accidents. They were admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Poor visibility because of heavy rain early in the morning was said to be the cause of the accident. The Tiruchi City Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.