Six, including three minors, booked over death of schoolboy near Thottiyam

March 11, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - TIRUCHI

The class X student died, after he was allegedly assaulted by three other boys at the Government Higher Secondary School at Balasamudram on March 10; the headmistress and two teachers have also been booked

The Hindu Bureau

The Thottiyam Police in Tiruchi district have registered a case against three students, two teachers and the headmistress of the Government Higher Secondary School at Balasamudram, over an alleged scuffle between students that led to the death of a class X student on Friday.

According to the police, a scuffle broke out between class X students of the school on Friday, during which 15-year-old G. Mouleeswaran from Thozhurpatti was assaulted by three other boys.

Mouleeswaran suffered injuries to the back of his head and was rushed to the government hospital at Thottiyam. Later, he was referred to the government hospital at Namakkal where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s father, the Thottiyam police registered a case against three minors under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The police also booked the school headmistress Eeswari and two teachers, Rajendran and Vanitha, on charges of negligence.

The three minors were arrested and sent to an observation home at Tiruchi and further investigation regarding the case is on, said the police.

