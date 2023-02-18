ADVERTISEMENT

Six held in Nagapattinam for smuggling liquor from Puducherry 

February 18, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Nagapattinam district police arrested six persons, including a woman constable, on the charge of smuggling liquor bottles from the Union Territory of Puducherry on Saturday.

According to the police, based on secret information, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Nagapattinam district police conducted raids across the town.

During the raid, the police checked a four-wheeler near Akkaraipettai flyover on suspicion and found six persons smuggling 768 bottles of liquor from the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They were identified as J. Roobini, who works as a constable in Vaipur station in Tiruvarur district, her husband S. Jegadeesh of Keezhavanjore, R. Gopinath of Kadambadi, V. Mahalingam, D. Ramkumar, and M. Rajesh, all natives of Therku Poigainallur, said the police.

They were booked under Sections 4 (aaa) (imports, exports, transports, or possesses liquor of one hundred litres and above) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US