Six held in Nagapattinam for smuggling liquor from Puducherry 

February 18, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Nagapattinam district police arrested six persons, including a woman constable, on the charge of smuggling liquor bottles from the Union Territory of Puducherry on Saturday.

According to the police, based on secret information, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Nagapattinam district police conducted raids across the town.

During the raid, the police checked a four-wheeler near Akkaraipettai flyover on suspicion and found six persons smuggling 768 bottles of liquor from the Union Territory of Puducherry.

They were identified as J. Roobini, who works as a constable in Vaipur station in Tiruvarur district, her husband S. Jegadeesh of Keezhavanjore, R. Gopinath of Kadambadi, V. Mahalingam, D. Ramkumar, and M. Rajesh, all natives of Therku Poigainallur, said the police.

They were booked under Sections 4 (aaa) (imports, exports, transports, or possesses liquor of one hundred litres and above) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act.