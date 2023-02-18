HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six held in Nagapattinam for smuggling liquor from Puducherry 

February 18, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Nagapattinam district police arrested six persons, including a woman constable, on the charge of smuggling liquor bottles from the Union Territory of Puducherry on Saturday.

According to the police, based on secret information, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Nagapattinam district police conducted raids across the town.

During the raid, the police checked a four-wheeler near Akkaraipettai flyover on suspicion and found six persons smuggling 768 bottles of liquor from the Union Territory of Puducherry.

They were identified as J. Roobini, who works as a constable in Vaipur station in Tiruvarur district, her husband S. Jegadeesh of Keezhavanjore, R. Gopinath of Kadambadi, V. Mahalingam, D. Ramkumar, and M. Rajesh, all natives of Therku Poigainallur, said the police.

They were booked under Sections 4 (aaa) (imports, exports, transports, or possesses liquor of one hundred litres and above) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.