Six held for sexually assaulting a man

April 19, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons were arrested by Tiruchi Rural police on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a man and extorting money from him on Monday.

According to the police, the complainant, a 27-year-old man from Tiruchi district, was travelling in a bus from Puthanatham to Manapparai on Monday evening. He was allegedly sexually assaulted by Arivazhagan, 27, a native of Manapparai, during the travel.

When the complainant got down at Manapparai, Arivazhagan and his associates Mohammed Riyas, 24, Arunkumar, 22, Leo Floyd, 25, Senthil Kumar, 25 and Yuvaraj, 26, all natives of Manapparai, kidnapped and sexually assaulted him. They also video-recorded the incident.

Further, they extorted ₹75,000 through an online transaction from the complainant by threatening to share the video on social media platforms. The Manapparai police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. The police arrested all six of them and further investigations are on.

