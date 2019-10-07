Six held for selling drugs in Pudukottai; 2,100 Tapentadol tablets seized

The Pudukottai police have arrested a six-member gang, including a woman, for allegedly selling a addiction causing drug in tablet form illegally to youth.

The police seized 2,100 Tapentadol tablets from the gang and registered a case under IPC section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence).

The issue surfaced a few days ago when a complaint was lodged by a woman of Arasarkulam with the Nagudi police station in Pudukottai district late last month after she feared that her son was under the influence of drugs.

On inquiring Ajmer Ali, the police came to know that two of his friends had reportedly supplied him the tablet apparently to give a high. Following a detailed probe, the Nagudi police arrested a college student by name Riyaz Khan and another person Jagan.

Police sources said based on their confession, they arrested four more persons including D. Gautama Raja of Tiruppur district and Jagan’s wife Bhanumathi, 30, of Pudukottai on Saturday on the charge of supplying the tablets illegally.

Sources said Bhanumathi reportedly used to deposit the money in Gautama Raja’s account.

Gautama Raja would then send the tablets in bulk to her for selling them to the youth.

The Nagudi police are on the look out for two more persons in connection with the case.