Six held for kidnapping a man

June 28, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police have arrested six persons on the charges of kidnapping a 32-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to the police, N. Ramaraj, of Ponnamaravathi in Pudukottai district, was running a garment company in Tiruppur. He is said to have borrowed ₹9 lakh from Rajesh, a native of Chennai, and had failed to repay the money.

On June 24, Ramaraj was kidnapped from Manikandam in Tiruchi district, allegedly at gunpoint, by a group of persons. Based on the complaint from his wife, the Manikandam police registered a case and formed a special team to trace him. On Tuesday, the police team found the whereabouts of Ramaraj at Yercaud in Salem district. He was being held illegally by a six-member gang.

Police identified them as Rajesh, Mustafa, Keerthi, Manikandan, Vasanth, and Irudhayaraj. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The police also seized a gun and weapons from them.

