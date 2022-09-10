Six held for firecracker accident

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Saturday arrested six persons of Arasalur in connection with a cracker explosion that claimed the life of a nine-year-old boy on Friday.

According to sources, four persons suffered injuries when firecrackers exploded during the Mariamman Temple festival at Arasalur near here on Friday. Of them, R. Lalithkumar, who suffered severe burn injuries, died after being admitted to a hospital here.

Arumbavur police, who conducted preliminary inquiry, arrested six persons including K. Neelakandan, N. Manikandan, M. Devaraj and S. Kanakaraj of Arasalur, on charges of mishandling firecrackers.