Tiruchirapalli

Six held for firecracker accident

The police on Saturday arrested six persons of Arasalur in connection with a cracker explosion that claimed the life of a nine-year-old boy on Friday.

According to sources, four persons suffered injuries when firecrackers exploded during the Mariamman Temple festival at Arasalur near here on Friday. Of them, R. Lalithkumar, who suffered severe burn injuries, died after being admitted to a hospital here.

Arumbavur police, who conducted preliminary inquiry, arrested six persons including K. Neelakandan, N. Manikandan, M. Devaraj and S. Kanakaraj of Arasalur, on charges of mishandling firecrackers.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2022 9:22:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/six-held-for-firecracker-accident/article65875961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY