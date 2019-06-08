Tiruchirapalli

Six held for assaulting Village Assistant

more-in

Sources said that A. Pragalatha, 38, Village Assistant, had gone to Mettu Maruthur Colony near Kulithalai on hearing about illegal sand mining and questioned those indulged in it. During the course of inquiry, she was allegedly manhandled by them. Based on her complaint, six persons, including Ranjith, 21, T. Rahul, 20 and P. Premkumar 9 were arrested.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 10:40:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/six-held-for-assaulting-village-assistant/article27698510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY