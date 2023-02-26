ADVERTISEMENT

Six held for assaulting auto driver in Tiruchi 

February 26, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police registered a case against 17 persons and arrested six of them for assaulting an auto driver on Saturday.

According to the police, members of Tamilar Desam Katchi erected flag poles in many areas at Thuvarankurichi on Saturday. The party members parked their vehicles, blocking an auto and car stand.

When M. Sithik, an auto driver, enquired about this, a wordy quarrel erupted between them. The party members threatened and assaulted him using deadly weapons. The auto driver sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted at Government Hospital at Thuvarankurichi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on the complaint from the brother of the injured, the Thuvarankurichi police registered a case against 17 persons, all of them were members of Tamilar Desam Katchi, under six sections of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Arms act. 

The police arrested G. Gurumanikandan, R. Deenadayalan, V. Muthukumar, M. Saravanakumar, K. Arumugam, and D. Manohar and were on the lookout for others. The police also seized four knives from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US