Six held for assaulting auto driver in Tiruchi 

February 26, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police registered a case against 17 persons and arrested six of them for assaulting an auto driver on Saturday.

According to the police, members of Tamilar Desam Katchi erected flag poles in many areas at Thuvarankurichi on Saturday. The party members parked their vehicles, blocking an auto and car stand.

When M. Sithik, an auto driver, enquired about this, a wordy quarrel erupted between them. The party members threatened and assaulted him using deadly weapons. The auto driver sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted at Government Hospital at Thuvarankurichi.

Based on the complaint from the brother of the injured, the Thuvarankurichi police registered a case against 17 persons, all of them were members of Tamilar Desam Katchi, under six sections of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Arms act. 

The police arrested G. Gurumanikandan, R. Deenadayalan, V. Muthukumar, M. Saravanakumar, K. Arumugam, and D. Manohar and were on the lookout for others. The police also seized four knives from them.

