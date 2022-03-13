Six fresh cases in central region

The central districts recorded six fresh cases of COVID 19 on Sunday and there was no deaths on account of the infection, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Five of the nine districts in the region recorded no fresh case. Thanjavur and Tiruvarur recorded two cases each and Pudukottai and Perambalur one each. Three was no fresh case in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Karur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

The number of active cases, including those under home treatment, in Tiruchi district stood at 30 as on Sunday. Thanjavur had 20 active cases, Tiruvarur seven, Pudukottai and Karur five each and Perambalur and Nagapattinam four each. Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai districts had no active case at all.