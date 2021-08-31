Six fishermen families ostracised in Mayiladuthurai

Six fishermen families at Keezhamuvarkarai coastal village in Mayiladuthurai district have been allegedly ostracised by the oor panchayat after one of the families embossed its name on a footstep given by them to a local temple some time ago.
Police sources said the six families were all blood relatives who were allegedly ostracised a few days ago.
One of the families had embossed their name on a footstep which they had donated to the temple, which was opposed by the oor panchayat.
The oor panchayat asked the family to remove the name leading to a dispute between them. Following the incident, the six families were allegedly ostracised.
A clash broke out between the ostracised families and the rest of the villagers on Monday prompting Tiruvengadu police to register separate cases against both parties. A peace meeting was organised by the Revenue Divisional Officer at Sirkazhi on Tuesday calling both parties for talks, the sources said adding that the issue remained unsolved.