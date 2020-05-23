Six discharged, one tests positive for COVID-19

23 May 2020 20:21 IST

No fresh case in seven of eight districts in central region

TIRUCHI

Six people in the central region recovered from COVID-19 and returned home while one person from Pudukottai district tested positive on Saturday. No fresh case was reported in seven of the eight districts in the region.

The lone positive patient, a 65-year-old woman from Aalavanpatti in Kulathur had returned to her home town from Maharashtra. The woman had returned on 22 May, when throat swab samples were lifted and sent for testing. She has been admitted to the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Headquarters Hospital in Pudukottai town for treatment. The total number of active cases in the district is now seven.

Advertising

Advertising

Five patients were discharged from the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday. One patient hailing from Karur was also discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital. The patients were sent off from the respective designated COVID-19 hospitals on ‘108’ ambulances. Hospital staff including doctors and nurses applauded them on their recovery and presented them with fruit baskets and asked them to self-isolate for at leas 14 days before venturing outdoors.

Meanwhile, seven districts- Ariyalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi saw no positive cases on Saturday.

Ariyalur district has not had a positive case in over five days. The last patient to test positive in the district was on May 18. The total number of active cases in the district is five of the total 355 COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, 46 new throat swab samples have been lifted from people who visited their nearest Primary Healthcare Centre or the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital with fever and cold symptoms. The swabs have been sent to the K. A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College for testing.

Collector D. Rathna on Saturday said that action will be taken on those flouting the lockdown norms. Tamil Nadu continues to be under lockdown and more than five people are not allowed to gather in a single place. Those found breaking the rules would be faced with legal action, she said, and that district authorities and police personnel would be on a round-the-clock watch.

In Nagapattinam, the last patient to test positive was on May 19, while in Perambalur it was May 15. Although Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karur and Tiruchi saw some positive cases over the last week, no new cases were reported on Saturday.