Six die in car-lorry collision on highway near Tiruchi

March 19, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

Six persons including a nine-year-old girl died in a road accident involving a car and a lorry on the Tiruchi-Salem State highway near Thiruvasi in the Toruchi district in the early hours on Sunday. The victims were all travelling in the car when the fatal accident occurred. The accident led to traffic hold up for some time.

Police identified the deceased as K. Muthusamy (58) of Namakkal district, P. Ananthayee (57) of Salem district, G. Dhavanasree (9) of Salem district, R. Thirumoorthy (43) of Namakkal district, A. Santhosh Kumar (30) of Salem district and Appu alias Murugesan (55).

Police sources said a group of nine persons was travelling in the car to a temple in Kumbakonam from Salem district when the accident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. The car driver Santhosh Kumar apparently dosed off losing control of the vehicle due to which the car collided head on with a lorry laden with wooden logs that came in the opposite direction.

Six persons including the car driver died on the spot, while three others were injured. The injured were sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Sujit Kumar inspected the accident spot and conducted inquiries. The Vathalai police are investigating.