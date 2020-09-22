Six die, 602 more test positive for COVID-19 in central region

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Tuesday recorded a further dip in COVID-19 cases with 602 persons testing positive. Six more patients succumbed to the virus in the region, according to a State Health Department bulletin.

For the third consecutive day, the region registered a dip in positive cases. On Sunday, it recorded 661 cases, which came down to 625 on Monday.

Thanjavur district topped the positive cases list on Tuesday with 155 testing positive. Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts followed with 116 and 113 cases. Pudukottai and Karur registered 89 and 56 cases. It was 46 in Nagapattinam and 20 in Ariyalur. Perambalur had seven cases.

Of the six deaths, three were reported in Thanjavur and one each in Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

Of the three who died in Thanjavur district, two were above 70-years of age. A 79-year-old male from Thanjavur, who was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur with fever, cough and breathing difficulty, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Another patient form Thanjavur, who died of respiratory failure, was 83 years old. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on September 20 with complaints of cough. He was undergoing treatment for hyper tension and diabetic mellitus for a few years. The third patient from Thanjavur, who died of COVID-19, was a 55-year-old woman. She was suffering from chronic kidney disease. She died at Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.

The lone patient, who died of COVID-19 virus and pneumonia in Tiruchi, was 56 years old. He was admitted to a private hospital on September 14 with complaints of fever, cough, and breathing difficulty for a week. He had type-II diabetic mellitus for some time.

A 63-year-old female in Pudukottai died on September 15. She died within a few hours of admission at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. She too had pre-existing condition for a few years.

In Tiruvarur, a 75-year-old male patient, who was admitted to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, died within a few hours of admission on August 30. He died of acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID 19 pneumonia, according to the health department bulletin.