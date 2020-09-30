Six deaths, 656 fresh cases recorded

TIRUCHI

30 September 2020 22:08 IST

The central districts on Friday recorded 656 fresh positive cases, a sharp increase over Tuesday's count of 543.

Thanjavur reported a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 266 patients testing positive on a single day.

Six deaths — four in Thanjavur and one each in Karur and Nagapattinam — were recorded in the region, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

In Thanjavur, men aged 64, 27, 75 and a woman aged 65 succumbed to the infection with COVID-19 pneumonia. The woman also suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 71-year-old man with uncontrolled diabetes and acute respiratory failure from Karur and a 65-year-old man with a history of dyslipidemia, hypertension and diabetes in Nagapattinam.

Thanjavur recorded a single-day high with 266 patients testing positive. Among them was a staff nurse, doctor and junior assistant at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, reporter of a Tamil news channel, four policemen, two employees of a nationalised bank and 10 beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Tiruchi recorded 97 new cases for the viral infection. They included local index cases, patients with a history of respiratory illnesses and contacts of patients who tested positive for the infection earlier.

In Pudukottai, 88 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among them were local cases with no travel or contact history and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Tiruvarur and Karur recorded an equal number of COVID-19 cases with 56 patients testing positive for the viral infection in each of the districts.

An employee of Karur Government Medical College Hospital, residents from TNPL colony and Kulithalai were among those who tested positive in Karur.

A total of 48 patients tested positive in Nagapattinam, which included those with a history of Influenza and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses, inter-district travellers and local contacts of patients who tested positive earlier.

Ariyalur recorded 31 new cases for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

While eight of the patients hailed from Ariyalur urban and Ariyalur blocks, five were from Sendurai, four from T. Palur, two from Andimadam, four from Thirumanur and seven from Jayankondam blocks. As on Friday, 38 containment zones had been created in the district.

Fourteen patients tested positive for the viral infection in Perambalur. Six of them hailed from Perambalur, two from Veppanthattai, three each from Veppur and Alathur blocks.