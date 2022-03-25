Six-day capacity building training programme for students begins in Thanjavur

A six-day capacity building training programme for polytechnic college students organised by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, Chennai commenced at Shanmugha Polytechnic College, Thirumalaisamudhram near here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the programme, the General Manager, District Industries Centre, V. Sagunthala elaborated various facilities and schemes available for entrepreneurs to set up industrial units.

Nearly 300 students from various polytechnics in Thanjavur district would be attending the training programme where they will be trained on career planning, management techniques, communication and other skills. Certificate of participation would be issued to the students at the valedictory session to the held on March 30, according to Principal R. Chandramouli.