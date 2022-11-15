Six COVID-19 cases in central region

November 15, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Six persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

While Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts reported two fresh cases each, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts reported one case each. There was no fresh case in Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

Nineteen persons were under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection in Tiruchi district. Thanjavur district had 14 active cases, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Perambalur 5 each, Mayiladuthurai four, Tiruvarur three and Nagapattinam and Karur two each.