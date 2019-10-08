Six black spots to be eliminated by December

TIRUCHI

Black spots identified along the Tiruchi – Dindigul national highway where accidents have kept recurring at regular intervals are set to get eliminated in the coming months. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched necessary remedial measures at the six black spot locations along the Tiruchi – Dindigul highway in an effort to curb fatalities.

With remedial measures nearing completion at the select black spot locations along the Tiruchi – Madurai national highway, the NHAI has now turned its attention towards the Tiruchi – Dindigul highway stretch witnessing heavy volume of passenger and freight movements daily.

The locations identified as black spots where accidents including fatal ones have kept recurring are Navalurkuttapattu- on the outskirts of the Tiruchi city, Chathirapatti, Vannankoil, Karattupatti, Seshalur and Vaiyampatti. All the six black spot locations fall under the limits of Tiruchi revenue district in a distance of 59 kilometre along the national highway, say NHAI officials.

NHAI officials say remedial measures to curb accidents had just commenced at a couple of black spot locations at Seshalur and Karattupatti. The accident-prone spots were identified by a road safety expert team from the Union Ministry of Surface Transport which offered remedial measures to be taken up to curb accidents and fatalities, says a senior official.

The NHAI has identified an agency after floating tender to execute the remedial measures costing over ₹ 4 crore. The organisation has targeted to complete the remedial works before this year-end or latest by January next year, says an official.

The works to be executed are of different types as required at each of the black spot location. Bulk of the amount is to be spent at Vaiyampatti near the Government Hospital where the NHAI is to construct service road on both sides of the main carriageway. Remedial measures once completed would eliminate the six black spots and reduce accidents at those locations, says an official.

The official says that the remedial measures taken up along the five black spot locations along the Tiruchi - Madurai national highway was nearing completion. Major works have been finished and the remaining ones were expected to be over in a month’s time. All the five locations along the Tiruchi - Madurai national highway also fall under the limits of Tiruchi revenue district. By early next year, the NHAI would have eliminated in all 11 accident-prone locations on the Tiruchi- Dindigul and the Tiruchi-Madurai highway stretches.