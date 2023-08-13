HamberMenu
Six arrested on charge of dacoity in Tiruchi

August 13, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kollidam Police in Tiruchi district have arrested six persons on charges of committing a dacoity of ₹ 8 lakh near Melavetti bus stop on Kallanai - Tiruchi Road on August 5.

The arrested were identified as P. Balaji, 20, R. Premkumar, 22, R. Dinesh Kumar, 23, M. Dhandesh Moorthy, 24, V. Dinesh Kumar, 23, and S. Shaik Abdul Khader, 20, all natives of Avaniyapuram in Madurai district.

The gang had on August 5, waylaid C. Aravind, 26, and S. Manikandan, 29, who had been working as cashiers in a government-run sand quarry at Kilikoodu and took away ₹ 8 lakh near Melavetti bus stop on Kallanai - Tiruchi Road after sprinkling chilli powder on them, police said.

