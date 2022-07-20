Tiruchirapalli

Six arrested for social media posts on Kallakurichi violence

The Alangudi police on Wednesday arrested six persons on charges of forming a group on a social messaging platform and circulating messages regarding the Kallakurichi school violence on social media.

According to the police, the arrested persons had shared messages appealing to people to join a protest at the Alangudi bus stop on Wednesday seeking ‘justice’ for the death of a Class XII girl of a private school in Kallakurichi district.

Apparently, the protest did not take place, but police pickets were posted as a precaution.

Earlier, 15 persons were detained in connection with the circulation of the messages and six of them were arrested later.


