Six arrested for cutting birthday cake with machete

TIRUCHI

18 December 2020 21:39 IST

The Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested six youths after they celebrated the birthday of one of them allegedly using a machete to cut the cake in the late hours on the Aristo road over-bridge recently. The celebration by the group using the machete in a public place went viral on WhatsApp following which the police initiated legal action. The Cantonment police booked a case also under the Arms Act and arrested six of them besides seizing the weapon. The arrested were in the age group 20-22 years, said police sources.

