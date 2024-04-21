GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six arrested for assaulting a TNSTC driver in Kumbakonam

The accused, who were under the influence of drugs, reportedly picked a fight with the driver in a traffic jam

April 21, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Six men were arrested for assaulting a driver of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) at Old Palakkarai area in Kumbakonam.

On Saturday, a TNSTC bus heading towards Kumbakonam from Panthanallur village with 25 passengers stopped at the Old Palakkarai area due to heavy traffic.

Six men, who were reportedly under the influence of drugs, got into the bus and asked driver M. Ramesh, 45, to move the bus from the place. As Mr. Ramesh and conductor Senthilkumar refused to move citing traffic, the group attacked the driver and injured him badly. A video of the attack went viral on social media.

The driver was then admitted to the Kumbakonam Government Hospital for treatment. Two reporters from private news channels who tried to cover the news were also attacked by the youth and they were also admitted to the hospital.

The Kumbakonam East police arrested S. Sudharsan, 24, Udhayakumar, 25, K.Janarthanan, 20, S.Karthikeyan, 21, P. Marimuthu, 18, K.Santhosh, 18. All the arrested were students in different government and private colleges in the district.

