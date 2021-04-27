Six arrested for allowing bulls free run

Thuvakudi Police have arrested six persons after some bulls brought by them were set off on a free run at Palanganankudi and Keezha Theru in Thuvakudi on the outskirts of the city.

Based on information about the incident that took place on Monday in connection with Chitra Pournami festival, police rushed to the spot. However, the animals were no longer there. Several onlookers assembled at both places to witness the event notwithstanding a spike in COVID-19 cases, sources said.

Six bulls and four vehicles used for their transportation were seized by police. The animals were subsequently handed over to their owners.

One person was arrested at Palanganankudi and five others at Keezha Theru. They were subsequently let off on bail. Separate cases were booked by Thuvakudi police against them under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.