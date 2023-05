May 06, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Residents of Vadakkur hamlet have unearthed a granite Sivalingam in a piece of poromboke land in their village.

According to sources, the villagers spotted a stone resembling the top portion of Sivalingam’ on the land near Vadakkur bridge two days ago. When they dug up the area, they found a granite Sivalingam and informed the Revenue Department about the discovery.